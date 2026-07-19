Friday Harbor to host UW football team ‘Scavanger Hunt’

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor

All 104 members of the University of Washington football team will arrive in Friday Harbor on Saturday, July 18, for a townwide scavenger hunt. The community is invited to join the mayor and Town Council at 10:30 a.m. in Sunken Park to meet players and kick off this team-building event with a basketball 3-point contest with local players.

“What an amazing opportunity to show off Friday Harbor to UW Football!“ said Mayor Evan Perrollaz. “We’re creating an engaging experience that allows locals to interact with the team and for the team to get a sense of how wonderful our community is.”

Twelve teams of football players will hunt for 12 iconic locations such as the farmers market, the port, museums, shops and eateries where they’ll complete activities and provide opportunities for islanders to meet the players. “We hope the football players will be able to interact with the locals and get some help solving the scavenger hunt clues,” said UW Football Senior Director of Player Engagement Syndric Steptoe.

This event aims to encourage community connection and boost foot traffic at town businesses. “I hope everyone can help make this experience fun and enjoyable,” said the mayor, adding, “Go Dawgs!”

For a list of scavenger sites and activities, contact the Town clerk at clerk@fridayharbor.org.