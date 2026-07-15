The legend returns: Roy Rogers brings his guitar and his stories to San Juan Island

The lights went out in the middle of the show, and nobody panicked. That’s the part Roy Rogers still can’t quite believe, all these years later — one of many stories he shared in an exclusive interview with the Journal of the San Juan Islands ahead of his upcoming return to the San Juan Community Theatre.

It happened the last time the Grammy-nominated blues and slide-guitar legend played at the San Juan Community Theatre — his band mid-set, the house full, when the power simply died. There was no scrambling, no apologies to the crowd, no cutting the night short. “We’ll just play acoustically,” Rogers recalled telling his band. The band went acoustic, working with brushes and a detuned guitar for bass. And in the dark, by candlelight, a room full of strangers went silent together. “You could hear a pin drop,” Rogers said. “And they lit candles. And it turned out to be a very special thing.” He’s run into people who tell him they were there that night. “I was there for that gig. And that was great.”

Ask Rogers about that night and he doesn’t tell it like a disaster averted. He tells it like a philosophy. “You don’t freak out when something like that happens,” he said. “Either it works or it doesn’t. But sometimes if you’re just up for it … you just run with it and say whatever comes off your mind.”

That trust was built early. Rogers was born in 1950 in Vallejo, California, and named — almost by accident — after the singing cowboy Roy Rogers, whose real name, Leonard Slye, most fans never knew. His father wasn’t musical, but his mother, Luverne, was a serious pianist who played everything from ragtime standards to Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.” “It can touch your heartstrings, and I got that at an early age [from my mother],” Rogers said. He started guitar at 12, joined his first band at 13 — “just a little punk eighth grader” — and by 14 had discovered Robert Johnson and slide guitar. “It just spoke to me,” he said.

The road from there ran through the San Francisco blues clubs of the early 1970s, a stint on the soundtrack of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and, starting in 1982, four years touring and recording with John Lee Hooker before producing Hooker’s “The Healer.” Along the way, he opened for Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal and B.B. King. But when asked what a young musician actually needs beyond talent, Rogers doesn’t talk about chops. He talks about people. “Talent is only part of it,” he said. “I feel that I’ve created a balance in my life that was a conscious effort to do. You’ve got to balance things, you know.” His advice is almost plain: listen to everyone, learn the business nobody teaches you and don’t let the music swallow the family.

That family includes his wife, whom he met in the mid-1970s at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall, where she’d come with girlfriends just to hear the music. They lost touch, found each other again years later and married in 1984. She has since written her own book — a Southern memoir-cookbook called “Down Home Cooking from a Wayward Southern Belle,” built around decades of meals cooked for musicians like John Lee Hooker and Wynton Marsalis. She’ll join Rogers onstage in San Juan to talk about it.

The San Juan show itself will lean into that storytelling instinct. Rogers is bringing a stripped-down solo and duo set — just a 12-string and a Martin, and stories woven between the numbers. “I preface the songs and enjoy talking about that,” he said. “I don’t do Q&A, per se, but it’s going to be part of the show.” He’ll talk about touring with Hooker, traveling to China and opening for Raitt. “It’s not just me playing up there and just going through one song after another,” he said.

Asked what’s changed since those earlier decades — the Vietnam years, the assassinations of John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King — Rogers pointed first to his new record. “If you, when you listen to the record, listen to ‘He’s a Legend in His Own Mind’,” he said. “I never thought in my life that I would see times like these,” he said. “I remember when John Kennedy was assassinated. I remember Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King. But now the dichotomy, the vitriol and the system not working, period, stuns me. Stunning. I can’t even say his name,” he said. Instead, he pointed to money in politics and a Supreme Court he says has abandoned its own precedent. “To me, our country is drastically changed and in jeopardy, as we knew it,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it … It’s beyond the liberal conservative thing. How can they go against their own precedent?”

Still, Rogers isn’t a man given to despair. He’s built a career out of turning hard moments into something worth remembering — a lesson as true on a darkened stage in San Juan as it is anywhere else. “We only have a limited amount of time on the planet,” he said. “We better make good use of it.”

Roy Rogers performs at the San Juan Community Theatre on Sunday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m.