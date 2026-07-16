Local kids brighten Friday Harbor with their production of Seussical

Seussical was presented after only two weeks of rehearsal and was many performers’ first experience on stage.

It was a weekend of firsts for local kids and the newest associate artistic director at the San Juan Community Theatre when they presented Seussical to family and friends after only two weeks of rehearsals. Kelly Harrison, who stepped into her new position after the retirement of Penelope Haskew this summer, worked with director Maura Tang in the production that starred 11-year-old Ang Santora and 7-year-old Lulu Davis.

“I feel very fortunate to serve in this role,” Harrison told the Journal. “I had a blast with Seussical and think it was a fabulous performance! Much of the credit for its success is owed to the director, Maura Tang, who is an incredibly gifted teacher.”

Tang, who recently moved back to the island – her first performance here was for an Island Stage Left production more than a decade ago – was thrilled to be in the director’s chair.

“It was an incredible, collaborative experience working on this beautiful and inspiring musical with the children of this community, as well as the new associate artistic director, Kelly Harrison, and the incomparable SJCT staff,” she said. “The message of the show is so dear to my heart and the children really worked hard to tell the story of how ‘a person is a person no matter how small’… a message that every person matters!”

The children, ages 7 to 14, spent two weeks at the theater learning lyrics, choreography and lines while also designing and creating their own costumes, sets and props. For many participants, it was their first experience in a theater.

“We played games that helped prepare the performers for being on stage: practicing listening skills, character development, spatial awareness, storytelling, and having fun!” Tang said. “The children ultimately painted some of their own props, tie-dyed their own costumes and were a part of the creation of the show. They learned about all the elements and work that goes into professional theater productions.”

Many of the children are now committed thespians who can’t wait for the fall family theater production and many shows at the theater moving forward.

“The greatest reward is watching these students grow in confidence from the first days of rehearsal to the moment they step onstage,” Harrison shared. “Each one of them brings something unique and heartfelt to the production, and the spirit of collaboration throughout the process is truly remarkable. I am grateful to be part of their journey and look forward to many more performances on the SJCT stage.”