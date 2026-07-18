Poetry Gardens Contest deadline July 31

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor.

Poems must be submitted by Friday, July 31, to be entered in the Friday Harbor Poetry Gardens Contest sponsored by the Town of Friday Harbor and the Friday Harbor Arts Commission. Entry is free and open to San Juan County residents of all ages. Winners will be announced in October. Engravings of the 30 winning poems will replace the winners of the previous contest on display since spring 2023 in poetry gardens throughout the town. A book of winning poems will be published for limited distribution.

Entries should be mailed to Poetry Garden Contest c/o Town of Friday Harbor, PO Box 219, Friday Harbor, WA 98250, delivered to Town Hall at 60 Second Street or emailed to julie@fridayharbor.org with subject line “Poetry Contest.”

Winners will be determined by a two-stage blind judging process with finalists selected by Washington State Poet Laureate Derek Sheffield. Contest rules can be found on the Town website at www.fridayharbor.org or by contacting the Friday Harbor Arts Commission at julie@fridayharbor.org.