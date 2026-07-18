Friends of the San Juans presents ‘The Song of the Orca: An Evening of Art, Music, and Community to Benefit Southern Resident Killer Whales’

Submitted by Friends of the San Juans

Friends of the San Juans invites the community to The Song of the Orca, a special benefit event celebrating the creativity, collaboration, and collective action helping protect the San Juan Islands and Salish Sea for endangered Southern Resident killer whales. The event will take place Thursday, July 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at San Juan Vineyard.

Guests will enjoy an evening of connection and conversation while experiencing an inspiring lineup of local and regional artists. The program features new music by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter POLINA, a special dance performance by Lila Horn in collaboration with Salish Sea Ballet, poetry by Nika Renee, a live jazz set by local pianist Peter Strasser, and artwork from the Snoqualmie Tribe-owned company, Eighth Generation.

The evening will also offer attendees an exclusive first look at Friends of the San Juans’ new creative campaign, also called The Song of the Orca. Through music, art, and storytelling, the campaign raises awareness about the impacts of underwater noise from vessel traffic on endangered Southern Resident killer whales while inspiring community action to create a quieter, healthier Salish Sea.

In addition to unveiling the campaign, Friends will share insights gathered from community members throughout the project, highlighting how local voices and creative expression are shaping conversations about protecting the waters we all share.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy San Juan Vineyard wines, a charcuterie-style grazing table, delicious desserts, live music, and the opportunity to connect with fellow community members who care deeply about the future of the San Juan Islands and the Salish Sea. Attendees will also have the chance to take home exceptional photography from favorite island artists.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to Friends of the San Juans, The Song of the Orca offers a meaningful opportunity to celebrate local artists, connect with neighbors, and support efforts to protect this important and beloved species who need your help.