Time to turn trash into fashion for ‘Trashion Fashion’

Whether you’re team Skippy or team Jiff, now is the time to design those outfits!

Submitted by Francie Hansen.

Heads up! Francie Hansen is coordinating the Trashion Fashion Show again this year at the San Juan County Fair (number 15 for her … but who’s counting?). Please start thinking of an outfit you might want to create for this “Scene to Be Seen” event, which will feature the fabulous emcee Nicole Santora.

A very special highlight of each year’s fair, the show is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. Entry forms are available at the Fair Office.