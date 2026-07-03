Time to turn trash into fashion for ‘Trashion Fashion’
Published 1:30 am Friday, July 3, 2026
Submitted by Francie Hansen.
Heads up! Francie Hansen is coordinating the Trashion Fashion Show again this year at the San Juan County Fair (number 15 for her … but who’s counting?). Please start thinking of an outfit you might want to create for this “Scene to Be Seen” event, which will feature the fabulous emcee Nicole Santora.
A very special highlight of each year’s fair, the show is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. Entry forms are available at the Fair Office.