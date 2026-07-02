Friday Harbor prepares to celebrate Independence Day with parade and fireworks

Submitted by the San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce.

The San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome residents and visitors to Friday Harbor’s beloved Fourth of July celebration, featuring the community parade, family-friendly festivities throughout town and a spectacular fireworks display over the Port of Friday Harbor.

This year’s parade theme, “Cheers to 250 Years!” honors the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and celebrates the enduring spirit of freedom, community and patriotism that has brought Americans together for generations. The parade has long been a cherished island tradition and continues to be recognized as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most memorable small-town Independence Day celebrations.

Special need seating for the Fourth of July Parade is organized and set up by the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church deacons. You must call the church office at 360-378-4544 and leave a message with Laura Concord. Limited seats available, so please plan ahead.

The Chamber is especially grateful for the community partnerships that make this event possible. The fireworks display would not happen without the generous matching grant provided by Kings Market and San Juan Brewing Company, support from the Town of Friday Harbor Lodging Tax Fund, the efforts of the San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce and the many contributions from local businesses, organizations, residents and visitors who help fund and support this treasured tradition.

“Celebrating Independence Day in Friday Harbor is about more than fireworks and parades,” said the Chamber. “It’s about coming together as a community, honoring our history, and creating memories for families and friends that last a lifetime. As our nation marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we are proud to celebrate this milestone in true island fashion.”

The parade will wind through downtown Friday Harbor, showcasing creative floats, local organizations, musicians, businesses and community groups, before a full day of festivities culminates with the fireworks extravaganza over the Port of Friday Harbor. The Chamber invites everyone to join in the celebration and help make this year’s event one to remember.

For event details, parade information and updates, visit www.sanjuanisland.org/4th-of-july.

Grand Marshal: Norm DeGraaf

For over 54 years, Norm DeGraaf has been a pharmacist in Friday Harbor and the pharmacy manager at Friday Harbor Drug for 40 of those years. He has been a trusted advisor in telling people when to go see their doctor, always a comforting presence and a cornerstone of our community’s health. Husband, father, grandfather, Mudshark for over 30 years, accomplished horseman, gardener extraordinaire, blueberry entrepreneur. DeGraaf is the kind of neighbor you can count on at any time of the day or night!

From knowing the names of generations of families to answering our endless questions with infinite patience, DeGraaf has shown us that true health care is built on knowledge, connection and trust. He has stood by us through our triumphs and struggles, always ensuring we had the right medication, and — perhaps more importantly — the reassurance we needed.

Thank you, Norm, for your tireless dedication, your unwavering kindness, and the legacy of care you’ve built in our small but grand community. You have touched countless lives, and Friday Harbor is a healthier, warmer place because of you, and that is why you are our grand marshal of 2026.

Honored Citizens for 2026, Candy and Paul Dossett

Candy and Paul Dossett have devoted decades of service, leadership and community spirit to Friday Harbor and San Juan Island. Paul, a lifelong island resident, served as San Juan County assessor and has contributed his experience to local planning and civic affairs. He is also well known in the island’s music community, having founded the One More Time Band in 1978, bringing generations of musicians together for community events, dances and celebrations. Candy has been an active member of the community as a volunteer and church leader, serving in numerous roles that support fellowship, service, and outreach.

Together, Candy and Paul have exemplified a lifelong commitment to making Friday Harbor a stronger, more connected and more vibrant place to live. Their dedication, generosity and quiet leadership have touched countless lives, making them truly deserving recipients of this year’s Honored Citizens recognition.