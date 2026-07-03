Historical Museum thanks DAR and the Garden Club

Submitted by The San Juan Historical Museum

The San Juan Historical Museum extends its sincere gratitude to the members of the San Juan Islands Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the San Juan Island Garden Club for their dedication and hard work in beautifying the Museum grounds.

Both organizations have adopted specific areas of the property, transforming them through the restoration of flower beds, the addition of fresh soil, and the planting of colorful new flowers and greenery. Their ongoing volunteer efforts include regular weeding, watering, and overall maintenance throughout the year.

Their commitment has enhanced the beauty of the Museum grounds, creating an inviting setting for our visitors, volunteers, and staff. We are grateful for their partnership, generosity, and continued dedication in helping to enhance one of our community’s historic treasures.