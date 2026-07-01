Bigger, better and more delicious: Kiwanis Pig War Picnic celebrates its third year at the Fairgrounds

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Submitted by The Kiwanis Club of Friday Harbor.

The Kiwanis Club of Friday Harbor is preparing for its biggest and most exciting Pig War Picnic yet as the beloved Fourth of July tradition enters its third successful year at the San Juan County Fairgrounds on Argyle Avenue.

Moving the event to the fairgrounds has transformed the Pig War Picnic into one of the island’s premier summer celebrations, offering more space, more activities and more opportunities for the community to gather together. Attendance has grown steadily each year, and organizers are making even more improvements for 2026.

“This event has become so much more than a picnic,” said Kiwanis organizers. “It’s an afternoon of great food, live music, family fun, and community spirit, all while helping island students achieve their educational dreams.”

New improvements for 2026

The fairgrounds layout has been redesigned to improve traffic flow, reduce waiting times and provide more seating and shaded areas throughout the venue.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving families a full afternoon to enjoy the festivities.

Live entertainment will feature Wheelie Fargo, a popular country and rock band sure to keep the crowd entertained throughout the afternoon.

Returning family favorites include: Three-legged races, sack races, egg toss contests and watermelon eating contests.

The Beer Garden has also been expanded with additional seating and more room to relax while enjoying the music and festivities.

Bite of San Juan returns bigger than ever

One of the highlights of the Pig War Picnic is the Bite of San Juan, modeled after Seattle’s famous Bite of Seattle festival and showcasing a delicious variety of foods from local restaurants and vendors.

This year’s expanded layout provides more vendor space, larger eating areas, shaded seating and shorter lines.

2026 Bite of San Juan Menu

Casita De Sabores: BBQ meat plate, loaded baked potatoes.

Lion’s Club: Kielbasas.

JP’s Pizza: Pizza by the slice.

Fiesta Express: Asada fries, dirty hot dogs, street corn, strawberry cups.

Chepe’s Mexican: Tacos, quesadillas, corn on the cob, tamales.

Green Beat Kitchen: Pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, Vietnamese noodle bowls, kale salad, fresh lemonade.

Jamie’s Nuts: Assorted packaged nuts.

Felicitations: Assorted desserts.

While the Pig War Picnic is a celebration of food and community, its true purpose is supporting the youth of San Juan Island.

Thanks to the generosity of attendees, volunteers, local businesses and the support of the Honeywell Grant, the Kiwanis Club of Friday Harbor has awarded 204 scholarships totaling $194,700 since 2015.

This year alone, 20 graduating seniors received scholarships totaling $25,500 to help them attend college or pursue trade school training. Every meal purchased and every person attending the Pig War Picnic helps create opportunities for island students and strengthens the future of the community.

The Kiwanis Club of Friday Harbor invites residents and visitors alike to celebrate Independence Day together at the San Juan County Fairgrounds and experience the biggest, tastiest and most exciting Pig War Picnic yet.