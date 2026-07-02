Environmental Comedy Show comes to Friday Harbor

Submitted by the Whale Museum

The Whale Museum and Friends of the San Juans are partnering to host an ocean-themed comedy show with Forrest Shaw at Brickworks on Monday, July 13 at 7 p.m.! Forrest Shaw, former marine biologist turned comedian, gives a voice to the ocean—and trust me, it has some things to say.

“The Ocean Hates You!” dives straight into pollution, overfishing, climate change, plastic, and all the many ways humans have managed to trash the most important ecosystem on Earth. Through a mix of stand-up, honest perspective, and a healthy dose of dark humor, Forrest breaks down how we got here and why the ocean has every right to be annoyed. But it’s not all doom. There’s still extraordinary life hanging on beneath the waves, and there are real actions—at both personal and community levels—that can slow the damage and even start reversing parts of it.

Participation starts right at the beginning of the show with trivia and other fun surprises woven into the night. Come laugh, learn, and walk out feeling a little more in awe of the ocean… and more aware that while it may not be our biggest fan, it’s still worth fighting for.

Shaw spent over a decade as a marine and environmental biologist in Florida, working for Miami-Dade County, where he led the Manatee Protection Program and managed large water-quality and habitat-monitoring projects throughout the region. His fieldwork spanned seagrass communities, coral reef habitats, and sea turtle nesting, and he frequently collaborated with state and federal agencies on critical coastal ecosystem studies. As a comedian, Shaw has been featured at Netflix “Is A Joke Fest,” “Just For Laughs Montreal,” and Moontower “Comedy Festival.” He’s performed on “Conan,” “Live at Gotham,” and “Jim Jefferies and Friends” and his debut special, “Poor Decisions,” can be seen on Amazon.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at: https://www.jumpcomedy.com/e/the-ocean-hates-youwith-forrest-shaw or at the door for $30

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Whale Museum and Friends of the San Juans to support the work they do.