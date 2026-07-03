Suspicious Scream sighting and Peninsula Park post pillaging | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

June 24

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of an unwanted person. The deputy had the reporting party sign a trespass warning letter that was later given to the suspect.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle on Fisherman Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 44 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle on Fisherman Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for expired registration over two months. Additional warnings were issued.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the hospital and was later arrested for their second DUI in one year.

June 25

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a traffic offense in the Rosario area. The deputy learned that a bicyclist perceived experiencing a road rage incident with a vehicle. The bicyclist did not want to pursue criminal charges, and the incident was documented.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle on Mt. Baker Road. The motorcyclist drove away as a deputy was arriving on scene. Deputies attempted to locate the motorcyclist but were unable to find them.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a harassment incident on Waldron Island. The deputy learned that a crime was not committed and provided the reporting party with resources. The incident was documented.

• San Juan deputies arrested a subject for a local warrant in the Town of Friday Harbor.

• San Juan deputies arrested a male for criminal trespass and attempted vehicle prowl in the Town of Friday Harbor.

June 26

• Lopez deputies responded to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The individual was referred to a crisis responder and mental health resources.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an unwanted person in the Rosario area. The deputy learned that a business wanted the person to be trespassed from all associated businesses on Orcas. The person was trespassed, and the incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a trespassing call in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that a business wanted the person to be trespassed from all associated businesses on Orcas. The person will be trespassed, and the incident was documented.

June 27

• Deputies responded to a report of an accident on Enchanted Forest Road. The driver was arrested for DUI and issued infractions for no valid operator’s license, driving with wheels off the roadway, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and expired registration.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a vandalism incident in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that a window to a garage was broken, and a tool was lying on the ground near the window. It didn’t appear that someone was attempting to gain access; however, the incident was documented.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a motorcyclist on Roche Harbor Road for speeding. A passing motorist advised that they had passed them in a no-passing zone. The cyclist was issued a warning for unlawful passing and an infraction for speeding, 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

• San Juan deputies transported a male to Peace Island Medical Center for mental health assistance.

• San Juan deputies arrested an individual for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

June 28

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of theft. A caller witnessed a person stealing mail. When confronted, the suspect threw items at the caller, then left the area with the contents of a package. They were arrested and booked into jail, where they made threats to kill the deputy.

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of found property. The owner was contacted, and they were already off island. The deputy explained to them how to retrieve the property from the Sheriff’s Office. The items were placed into evidence as found property.

• Lopez deputies are investigating property damage involving a vehicle. The involved parties are all juveniles.

June 29

• A local businessperson turned in a cell phone that had been found at the Eastsound Farmers Market on June 20.

• The parking lot fence at Peninsula Park was severely damaged in a criminal manner.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to an order violation. The respondent was charged with violating the order.

• A Friday Harbor inmate assaulted a deputy while they were attempting to remove him from his cell to be transported off island. A report is being forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charges.

• A deputy on Orcas Island assisted a local citizen in reporting possible paraphernalia that was left behind by a previous tenant. The incident was documented.

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a suspicious call. The incident was documented.

• Deputies on San Juan Island contacted a person who had a felony warrant out of San Juan County Superior Court. The person was arrested and booked into jail.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Fisherman Bay Road and Normandy Lane. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 40 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.

June 30

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a suspicious call, where it was reported that an individual was dressed as Ghostface from the Scream franchise near a beach. The incident was documented.