County Council candidate forum

Submitted by the League of Women Voters.

The League of Women Voters will hold primary forums for the County Council race on all three islands. Renee J. Koplan, Katherine Bryant Ingman and Jennifer Swanson will be attending all. Each event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Orcas will be held on July 13 at the Orcas Senior Center in Eastsound. San Juan Island will be held on July 14 at the Grange. Lopez will be held on July 15 at Grace Episcopal Church.