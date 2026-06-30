LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

Fire District #3 Commissioners’ regular meeting of June 16

Chief Noel Monin met with the County manager, Jessica Hudson, regarding the current Burn Permit Program. The fire district believes the Burn Permit Program is important and should be continued. However, the County should not be issuing permits when it cannot provide services to monitor the program.

Washington law does provide for fire districts to issue burn permits. The fire district will inform the County Council. A Special Meeting is scheduled for July 2.

The Stuart Island West fire station design has been approved by the school district board. The fire district is moving forward with an engineering solicitation for professional services to build the station. A property owner on Henry Island will lease a structure for equipment shelter. Also, the district has signed a lease agreement for the use of a structure on John’s Island at Camp Nor’wester. Such public/private partnerships help provide needed equipment to the outer islands.

The Town Urban Growth Area is expanding to include Fire District Station #31 property. As a result, the fire district will be dealing directly with the Town for the permit process of a planned training facility. Wildland firefighting preparation is underway, including joint wildland firefighting training with the Department of Natural Resources. Wildland firefighter red cards will be updated. Two seasonal wildland firefighters who live on-island are on standby.

Friday Harbor Town Council’s regular meeting of June 18

Council passed Resolution No. 3029 authorizing a Town driving and vehicle policy. It consolidates several policies regarding vehicles, which should eliminate the duplication of overlapping policies.

Jessica Hudson, San Juan County manager, reported that the County is continuing budget deliberations and is working on its Capital Improvement Planning.

Town Administrator Denise Kulseth announced the promotion of the current accounts payable clerk into the position of assistant finance director and the hiring of a new employee to fill the accounts payable clerk position. An employee was promoted in the Refuse Department to the supervisor position of that department. A job opening in the Refuse Department is now open.

A new employee was hired in the Water Distribution Department, and a new employee was hired in a temporary position to water the plants.

The Town secured a loss prevention grant of $10,000 to install backup cameras in all Town vehicles.

The Town will be participating in a day of service on July 2 as part of the America 250 Celebration.

Town staff will be sprucing up the planter beds on Front Street.

Recordings of Town Council meetings can be viewed at https://www.fridayharbor.org/2202/Agenda-Meetings-and-Video.