Town Council has a potential quorum for ‘America 250 Special Events’

The Town Council will potentially have a quorum for America 250 Special Events taking place on July 2. Council will participate in America 250 Day of Service activities before the regular business meeting. Activities will include participating in planting new plants as part of the Town Beautification Project located at the Front Street garden beds from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Following the garden bed planting, Council will attend the Flag Retirement Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. put on by the American Legion Post No.163 located at 110 First Street. Council may also visit with the Daughters of the American Revolution who will be working on the Memorial Park Monument Restoration Project taking place simultaneously. The regular Town Council business meeting will follow as usual in the Council Chambers located at 60 Second Street at 12:00 p.m. For more information, contact the Town Clerk at clerk@fridayharbor.org.