Special Fire District Commissioners meeting scheduled

Submitted by the San Juan County Fire Protection District #2

A special Fire District Commissioners meeting is scheduled for July 2, at 1:30 p.m. at 1011 Mullis Street, Friday Harbor, Washington.

Contact staff for remote access information. Meetings are not typically recorded.

Agenda

Call to Order

Roll Call

Citizen Comment/Correspondence

Unfinished Business

Burn Permit Program – Letter to County Council

Fire Chief Performance and Salary Review

Henry Island Lease – Review draft long-term lease agreement for use of a structure for fire protection services and storage

Citizen Comment

Adjourn