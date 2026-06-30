Special Fire District Commissioners meeting scheduled
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Submitted by the San Juan County Fire Protection District #2
A special Fire District Commissioners meeting is scheduled for July 2, at 1:30 p.m. at 1011 Mullis Street, Friday Harbor, Washington.
Contact staff for remote access information. Meetings are not typically recorded.
Agenda
Call to Order
Roll Call
Citizen Comment/Correspondence
Unfinished Business
Burn Permit Program – Letter to County Council
Fire Chief Performance and Salary Review
Henry Island Lease – Review draft long-term lease agreement for use of a structure for fire protection services and storage
Citizen Comment
Adjourn