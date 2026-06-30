No parade seating allowed in the street before 8 a.m. July 4

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor.

The Spring Street roadway must remain clear on the morning of Saturday, July 4, to allow the Town’s street sweeper to clean the road in preparation for the holiday parade. Items may be placed on the sidewalk, but the public is not permitted to place chairs or any other seating or items in the roadway until after 8 a.m. on parade day.

“The Town appreciates people’s enthusiasm to claim the best viewing seats, but this should not be at the expense of cleaning roadways for everyone’s benefit, in particular the parade participants,” said Town Public Works Director Mike Liptack. He explained that items along the side of the street create a hazard for the sweeper, and these items could sustain damage from sweeper debris, adding, “Residents and visitors are advised that the Town cannot accept liability for the loss or damage of personal items placed on public roadways.”

The public is asked not to block access to crosswalks, handicap ramps, and doorways and to avoid placing chairs under hanging baskets as they are watered each morning.

Questions regarding the Town’s guidelines should be directed to Town Public Works at 360-378-2154.