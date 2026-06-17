Celebrating 100 years of music with Shades of Bublé

Compiling 100 years of music, Shades of Bublé, a Michael Bublé tribute band, will be showing off their unique take on classic hits in three-part harmony on June 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Theatre.

“Many don’t realize the breadth of his music,” Ron DeStefano, producing director, said, explaining that when the show was formed, they realized his music could be categorized into three main sections, or “shades.”

The first shade is compiled of traditional classics from the 1920s-40s, including Sinatra hits like “The Best is Yet to Come” and “My Way.”

The middle shade includes Elvis’s “Burning Love,” Queen’s “Thing Called Love” and Eagles hits.

The final shade includes more contemporary songs like Diane Ross’ “Haven’t Met You Yet,” although nothing in the set list is super contemporary.

The show was formed by the same producers who concocted “Bachelors of Broadway.” In fact, Shades of Bublé was their original baby. While trying to design a fresh concept, they realized how extensive Bublé’s music was and that each album could be categorized. The result is three charismatic men singing a high-quality custom arrangement of the classics with high energy and in three-part harmony, while perfectly choreographed.

The singers include John Charles McLaughlin, David Socolar and Nick Ziobro.

McLaughlin is a NYC-based singer and actor and resident tenor with the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players. He performs with them in rep in NYC and on tour. McLaughlin has premiered a number of roles with the Cell Theatre, including their productions of “Crackskull Row” (also at Irish Repertory Theatre), Larry Kirwan’s “Hard Times”, Rady & Bloom’s “Peter/Wendy” and Marianne Driscoll’s “McGoldrick’s Thread.” TV/Film includes “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS) and “The Plot Against America” (HBO). Originally from Hammond, Indiana, he is a graduate of Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and a member of AEA. See www.jcmclaughlin.com for more information.

Socolar graduated from Connecticut College with a BA in acting and vocal performance, and he received further acting training from BADA in London and NTI at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. Recent credits include the First National Tours of Broadway’s “Waitress,” “Company” and “Amazing Grace,” the World Premiere of the new folk-rock musical adaptation of “Anne of Green Gables” at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, and the New York reading of “I Believe in Darcy Green.” Other favorite credits include “Carousel” (“Billy”), “On the Town” (“Gabey”), “Into the Woods” (“Jack”) and “Gruesome Playground Injuries” (“Doug”). Most recently? He’s excited to be performing with Shades of Bublé! “Thanks to Mom and Dad!” His Instagram handle is @davidsocolar.

Ziobro is a New York City-based actor and performer who has appeared onstage all over the world, alongside stars like Michael Feinstein, Liza Minnelli, Ann Hampton Calloway, Barry Manilow and so many more. He has performed with symphonies and big bands across the country, such as the Pasadena Pops, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, Naples Philharmonic and more. Film/TV credits include “Big Time Adolescence” (Hulu), “The Gilded Age” (HBO) and “America’s Got Talent” (NBC). Most recently: the American premiere of “Maggie” with Goodspeed Musicals. Ziobro has loved every opportunity to do this show since 2018.