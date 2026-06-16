SJIMA summer exhibits June 11 through Sept. 14

By Barbara Marritt

For the first time, the work of world-famous photographer Imogen Cunningham, her husband, Roi Partridge, and their son, Rondal Partridge are being shown together. This groundbreaking exhibition tells an intimate story: how three family members shaped and responded to their times while pursuing their art; how artistic vision travels across generations; and how three artists kept their creative spark alive while making a living as artists. Their shared devotion to nature, mastery of light and commitment to experimentation are evident throughout the thematic collections.

Imogen Cunningham (1883-1976) was a pioneer of American modernist photography and a founding member of Group f/64, the 1930s collective of West Coast Photographers. She is known for her iconic botanical images and portraits of artists. She captured stunning images of Frida Kahlo, Ansel Adams, Edward Weston and many others.

Roi Partridge (1888-1984) became a renowned etcher who taught at Mills College and never stopped documenting his vanishing and cherished California landscapes.

Rondal Partridge (1917-2015) learned from masters like Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams, ultimately spending eight decades photographing people, nature and social change.

With nearly 110 years of combined work, this exhibition features masterworks and rare pieces, illuminating how these artists both collaborated and forged their own paths. Documentary films by Lopez Island resident Meg Partridge (daughter of Rondal Partridge) will run in the museum concurrently to further illuminate the lives and processes of these artists.

Feathered masterpieces: The artistry of Chris Maynard

Chris Maynard carves feathers into intricate art — cutting them into detailed shapes and arranging the cutouts into scenes that celebrate the life and flight of birds. “I don’t trim or flatten the feathers but keep their natural curves and shapes by elevating them from the background. By honoring the feathers in this way, I feel they have reciprocated by enhancing my work with their shadows. So, each piece changes according to the intensity and angle of the light. My work highlights the patterns and colors of the feathers themselves, inviting the viewer to look and look again,” Maynard states.

Feathers are universal symbols of flight, transformation, achievement and hope. Maynard’s artwork resonates with those who aspire to these qualities and with bird lovers alike.

Raven Skyriver: Fluid life — Glass sculptures inspired by the sea

The luminous work of international glass artist Raven Skyriver began at age 16. Growing up on Lopez Island, he draws inspiration from his natural surroundings, shaping a body of work that is almost entirely rooted in the marine ecosystem.

Skyriver explains, “I focus on recreating the essence of aquatic life by mimicking the movement and fluidity that define creatures in water. The transformation from molten material to finished piece allows me to capture the sensation of a fish or whale gliding effortlessly through its natural habitat.”

Born in 1982, Skyriver attended Pilchuck Glass School and continued his mentorship from renowned glass artists, such as Lino Tagliapietra and William Morris. Through his art, Skyriver encourages people to appreciate the beauty of sea creatures and their place in the delicate balance of nature.

The museum is located at 540 Spring St., Friday Harbor. Visit www.SJIMA.org for more information. Open Thursdays through Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays are pay-what-you-can. Docent tours are available by prior reservation.