Islanders encouraged to participate in transportation survey

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County residents are invited to help shape the future of transportation services through our community survey for the Human Services Transportation Plan. The survey is open now, and we are collecting responses until July 15.

Visit https://www.sanjuanhstp.com/survey to take the survey! This survey is available in English and Spanish online. We also have physical copies of the survey available upon request or at your local senior center.

Your survey responses will directly inform the HSTP. This plan helps our county identify transportation needs and develop solutions to improve transportation access and opportunities for seniors, youth, people with disabilities, people with lower incomes, limited English speakers and anyone without access to a private vehicle. We will work and coordinate with community members and key partners to help us prioritize funding for improving transportation throughout the county.

In addition to the survey, islanders are invited to participate in one of two upcoming virtual community feedback meetings:

Monday, June 16: 3-4 p.m. Join online at this link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/253620347010121?p=7PLHjTTMN3iYNsSDgW.

Thursday, June 26: 1-2 p.m. Join online at this link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/299269957603117?p=kHYRX35sZ04wFsp3Ql.

If you have trouble accessing the meeting links or would like to be provided with a phone number instead, please contact us at hcs@sanjuancountywa.gov or 360-378-4474.

These virtual meetings will provide an opportunity to learn more about the planning process, ask questions and share additional feedback directly with the HSTP team.

“Every voice matters in this process,” said Richard Uri, behavioral health program coordinator and HSTP project lead. “The survey and community meetings are valuable opportunities for islanders to help shape transportation solutions that support the health, well-being, and independence of our communities.”

Islanders can find survey information, meeting information and project updates at www.sanjuanhstp.com.