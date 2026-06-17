Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. When was the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act enacted into law, officially establishing it as a federal holiday?

a) June 17, 2021.

b) June 17, 2022.

c) June 17, 2023.

2. What is commemorated on Juneteenth Day?

a) Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Declaration, which declared that all enslaved people in Confederate states are and henceforward shall be free.

b) Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were free.

c) The Civil Rights Act officially outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

4. What has not happened as a result of Juneteenth Day?

a) The day is widely observed with historical readings, storytelling and celebrations of Black culture and achievements.

b) U.S. government offices, post offices and major financial institutions are closed for Juneteenth Day.

c) A federal commission was established to propose reparations for African American descendants of enslaved people.

Last week’s answers:

Loving Day takes place on June 14. What other holiday is commemorated on June 14? Answer: Flag Day.

What does Loving Day commemorate? Answer: The Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage.

When did same-sex marriage become legal nationwide in the United States? Answer: June 26, 2015.