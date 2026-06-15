SJICF awards $115,500 in scholarships to local students

Submitted by the San Juan Island Community Foundation.

The San Juan Island Community Foundation is proud to announce $115,500 in new scholarship awards to 14 local students pursuing higher education. The scholarships support 10 graduating high school seniors entering college and four students continuing their studies in advanced degree programs.

This year’s graduating high school seniors receiving awards are:

Jerry Inskeep Legacy Scholarship ($63,000 total)

Stella Carli

Finn Graham

Alison Power

Sophia Ramirez

Andrew Rezebek

Krysten Ruano Torres

Phaedra Tucker-Belt

Georgia VanderYacht

Flora Vaught

Volk-Geyman Scholarship ($16,500 total)

Harrison Edge

Georgia VanderYacht

Michael Scott Kramer Memorial Scholarship ($2,000 total)

Sophia Ramirez

This year’s recipients for students earning advanced degrees are:

SJICF General Scholarship ($34,000 total)

Isabel Graham

Tara Plank

Ayla Ridwan

Marina West

These robust scholarship programs are made possible through the generosity of donors who have established and donated to scholarship funds managed by SJICF. Since 2019, SJIFC has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to help local students achieve their educational goals.

“One of our top priorities is investing in education for local students,” said Amy Saxe- Eyler, chief executive officer of SJICF. “These scholarships help remove financial barriers and open doors to opportunity. We’re honored to support these exceptional students as they pursue their academic and professional aspirations, and we’re deeply grateful to the donors whose generosity makes these awards possible.”

The foundation’s scholarship program reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening the community through education, leadership development and opportunity.

Scholarship recipients were selected through a competitive application process that considered financial need, academic achievement and future goals.

The San Juan Island Community Foundation congratulates all scholarship recipients and wishes them continued success in their educational journeys!

To learn more or to donate to a scholarship fund, call SJICF at 360-378-1001 or visit sjicf.org.