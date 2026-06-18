How summer programs shape island youth

By Savannah Waugh

Journal intern

With summer beginning and school letting out across the San Juan Islands, local programs are once again stepping in to provide opportunities for learning, recreation and connection. Beyond filling up summer months, these organizations help build community and create experiences that last well beyond the season — from outdoor camps to arts programs and youth activities, there’s something for everyone on every island!

Camp Orkila is one of the most well-known camps on the islands. They provide weekend activities and retreats all through fall and spring, and then run an overnight camp as well as day camps through the summer. They provide so many programs and activities to help youths find themselves, become confident in who they are and develop social skills and connections with both nature and their peers. Former Environmental Manager and Camp Director, Haley Winchell, spoke about how programs like this, in an outdoor setting, play a major role in helping campers grow. “Having an amazing place outside to explore with the guidance of people who are comfortable in the outdoors, and structured opportunities to engage with each other and the outdoors is like, man, so powerful,” Winchell said. Through activities that encourage teamwork and exploration, campers are able to step out of their comfort zones and discover new strengths. Winchell said that spending time away from parents is becoming increasingly important for children, particularly in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Camp experiences allow young people to practice independence and make decisions for themselves in building relationships with peers in a supportive environment. Beyond the impact on campers, Orkila also fills an important need for local families. Winchell noted that summer child care options on the islands can be limited, making programs like Orkila especially valuable for working parents by providing safe, structured opportunities for children to learn and explore with others throughout the summer. The camp serves both youth and the broader island community.

While camps such as Orkila focus on outdoor exploration and personal growth, family resource centers throughout the islands offer programs designed to keep students engaged both socially and academically during the summer. The Lopez Island Family Resource Center provides activities that combine learning with recreation, helping students develop important skills. Programs often include science, reading, math, arts and hands-on activities that encourage curiosity and creativity. These opportunities can prevent the learning loss that sometimes occurs during a long summer break by providing children with a safe and supportive environment to continue their learning while having fun! Staff members emphasized the importance of creating engaging experiences that make learning more enjoyable! “We work really hard to adjust our lessons or make sure that they are at a good level for all students involved at all ages … We try to create different units around what they’re learning in their classrooms, so they can help grow their knowledge of what they’re learning in class,” said staff member Audrey Oswald. Programs like these demonstrate that summer enrichment can take many forms. Whether through outdoor, academic or creative activities, organizations across the islands are working to ensure young people have opportunities to learn and grow throughout the summer months. For parents, these programs provide benefits beyond child care. A local parent said, “As a working parent, I felt good knowing my daughter was in a safe place, learning and socializing for many hours of her summer vacation! She made friends, gained skills, and had so much fun!,” which really shows how kids being able to be away from their parents and build connections outside of school helps not only busy parents, but also youth and the community.

Moving into summer, local organizations continue to provide opportunities for island kids to grow, learn and connect with their peers throughout the summer. Whether it’s an outdoor adventure at Camp Orkila, education enrichment programs with the family resource centers or one of the many other summer programs in the islands, kids here are able to remain active and engaged in trusted spaces during the summer months. These programs help strengthen the island community while creating lasting memories and friendships for local youth.