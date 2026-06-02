League of Women Voters Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by The League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

Friday Harbor Town Council regular meeting of April 16

Council passed Ordinance 1839, preliminary approval for the Holliwalk Planned Residential Development Application.

The Council approved $62,930 for a Utility Rate Study on water, stormwater and sewer.

The Community and Planning Director reported that an incident occurred at Ace Hardware on April 15 when the generator exhaust was entering the store and the apartments above. The Town red-tagged the generator, requiring it to be properly exhausted before it could be used again.

Recording of Town Council meetings can be viewed at https://www.fridayharbor.org/2202/Agenda-Meetings-and-Video.

Friday Harbor Port Commissioners’ regular meeting of May 8

A marina slip holder with a parking permit expressed concern over the delay in constructing the upper parking lot solar canopy and its adverse impact on parking availability. The Port will pause the project over the summer to alleviate parking pressures, and it will be picked up again in September. Parking fee discounts will be extended to liveaboards during the construction phase.

Resolution 26-004: The MARAD’s Port Infrastructure Development Program grant application requires matching funds. The program provides discretionary grants to improve port safety, efficiency and climate resilience. Funding for small port projects is available, but the Port must match any remaining amounts and thus requires a resolution to match the funds if the grant is awarded. The grant funds could redo the breakwater, main walkway, and pier of Shipyard Cove and also contribute to the purchase of the new travelift. The Commission approved this resolution.

The commissioners considered early renewal or modification of the lease for the J-Hangar Association. They decided that a new lease would be drawn up, with contingencies in place requiring certain improvements or upgrades as a condition for future lease renewal. This policy will prevent frequent lease renewals without investment, which could lead to FAA concerns.

Todd Nicholson, executive director, will bring the hangar lease topic back to the next meeting for further discussion and will refine the one-time lease extension policy for review.

A synopsis of communications for the joint meeting with the Town of Friday Harbor on May 21 has been sent to the Town. The Port will present a PowerPoint, including high points of projects that might generate questions, and emphasize the importance of partnerships for job creation in the town. Discussions will include current projects for the Port and Town, the UGA status, future Port zoning and the Shipyard Cove Annexation, as well as continued and possible new collaborations.

The Request for Proposals for art project entries drew excellent selections, with the Alchemy proposal standing out as a high-quality community project. All submissions will be considered based on their artistic merit; public input will be solicited before the Port’s final decision. A news release could be circulated to invite public feedback either via the website or at the Cannery meeting on June 4. The Port will consider inviting a Town Arts Commission representative to join the committee. There are no updates on the RFP out for the floating sauna project; it was noted that proposals typically arrive late in the process.

Once the solar panels are up in the marina parking lot, it was suggested that a sign be erected to warn truck drivers of the lower 13-foot overhead clearance.

Fire District #3 Commissioners’ regular meeting of May 19

Chiefs Kuetzing and Hartzell congratulated and swore in five of six new recruits known as the “solid six” starting off the Commissioners Meeting: Emilio Santiago, Dominick Tarantelli, Stewart Bell, Max Mattox and Madison Miller. John de La Haye was absent. The recruits completed four-and-a-half months of training.

The Burn Permit Program is still at an impasse. Chief Monin wrote to the fire marshal and the San Juan County Community Development Department. He told them that the County owes the Fire District $29,000-plus. The commissioners discussed next steps, including inviting agency leads and the fire chief to a working meeting to resolve the problem. Meanwhile, the Fire Department will continue to investigate complaints when dispatched.

A design concept for Stuart Island West Station 3741 was presented and accepted by Stuart Islanders at a special meeting coordinated by Bruce Becker of Stuart Island. After some discussion, a vote for the design received 77% approval. Commissioners approved presenting the design to the school board as early as next week.

Camp Nor’wester on Johns Island will be leasing a garage to the Fire District for their equipment. Much like the agreement with Stuart Island East, the camp will provide labor and materials to improve the building. In the long term, this will help build a brigade and improve insurance rates for the island.

Two five-month seasonal positions are filled, with a prospective start on June 1. Both are trained in wildfire management.