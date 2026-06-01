SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

May 20

• A man was arrested for a violation of a protection order in Friday Harbor. The order is active and valid outside of Whatcom County. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a fraud incident in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that the victim incurred a significantly large financial loss. Please report anyone using high-pressure tactics to manipulate you into giving money or personal information.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for turning left onto Argyle Avenue from Nichols Street. The driver was issued an infraction for no insurance, and additional warnings were given.

• A deputy on San Juan Island was flagged down by an individual in her driveway. The individual wanted to report that the window on their vehicle had been broken and did not know how. A report was completed.

• A Lopez deputy responded when a citizen reported a white man in his 50s driving a Chevy Bolt following a female in a fit of “road rage.” He disengaged prior to law enforcement intervention.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a building. The driver mistakenly accelerated while parking and caused extensive damage to both their vehicle and the building.

• A deputy on San Juan Island conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Friday Harbor. The driver was issued an infraction for noise disturbance, as his amplified music was heard well over 75 feet away and he had previously been warned. A report was completed.

• Deputies on San Juan responded to a report of a male being belligerent and crude toward a female bartender. The male had left upon the deputies’ arrival and was unable to be located. The male was easily identified, and a report was sent to adult probation for violating conditions of release.

May 21

• A San Juan deputy was dispatched to a report of a vehicle failing to yield to an emergency medical services ambulance with emergency lights and siren activated for approximately three miles. The driver was located and issued an infraction.

• A deputy on Orcas Island stopped a vehicle for speeding on Crow Valley Road. The driver was arrested for driving while license suspended in the third degree and issued an infraction for speeding 54 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

May 22

• A Lopez resident reported unauthorized tree trimming and trespassing on their property.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a wanted fugitive who surrendered herself to authorities. The fugitive posted the bail amount and was released without incident. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a theft incident near the Killebrew area. The deputy learned that the victim had parked his vehicle for an extended period and returned to find that fuel had been stolen from his vehicle. The incident was documented.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a cold domestic incident. The information provided did not support criminal charges. The reporting party was referred to SAFE San Juans.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle as the driver was not wearing their safety belt. The driver was issued an infraction.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a suicide. The person was pronounced deceased, and an investigation was completed.

May 23

• A Lopez resident reported unwelcome contact from a male. The incident was documented, and options were reviewed.

• A gust of wind caused a San Juan deputy’s vehicle door to contact another vehicle, causing minor damage. Information was given to the vehicle owner, and a report was generated.

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at the intersection of Center Road and Fisherman Bay Road. It was discovered that two stop signs were altered, and the investigation is ongoing.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an unexpected death in the Doe Bay area. The deputy did not observe any signs of foul play. The County coroner was contacted, and the incident was documented.

• A deputy on San Juan Island took custody of found property that was turned into the Sheriff’s Office. The item was placed into evidence as found property.

• A deputy on Orcas Island stopped a vehicle on Mt. Baker Road for speeding. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 49 mph in a 35 mph zone.

May 24

• A San Juan deputy was dispatched to a report of a citizen assist involving an individual who was unable to remove handcuffs. The deputy removed the handcuffs and advised the individuals involved to have spare keys available for when they leave the only one at home.

• A deputy on Orcas Island received a traffic offense complaint. A driver had reportedly endangered a bicyclist with his vehicle. After investigating, the deputy determined there was insufficient probable cause to prove a crime had been committed.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a theft complaint. After conducting an investigation and securing surveillance video, the theft was determined to be unfounded. The complainant was recontacted and confirmed that they had found their misplaced property.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle on Lopez Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 38 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone.

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a trespassing incident on Decatur Island. The incident was documented.

• A Lopez Island deputy and Lopez Island Fire & EMS were dispatched to a chainsaw injury to an extremity. As a reminder, please use chaps when operating a chainsaw.

May 25

• A person was trespassed from a local business for repeatedly living out of his vehicle while parked on private property.

• A driver on Lopez was issued an infraction for speed, 42 mph in a 25 mph zone on Fisherman Bay Road.

• A deputy on San Juan Island responded to an injury accident. A vehicle was negotiating a curve in the road when it began to hydroplane. The driver lost control of the vehicle, spun around, crossed over the roadway and struck trees. A report was completed.

May 26

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a theft of public works street signs. The investigation is ongoing.

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a non-injury accident. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of a citizen assist. The deputy made phone contact with the reporting party and talked about an incident.

May 27

• A deputy on San Juan Island was called out to respond to a welfare check in Friday Harbor. The deputy located the male and, after speaking with him, determined to bring him to the hospital for further care. A report was completed.