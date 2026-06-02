$120,000 grant funding available to promote 2027 tourism in Friday Harbor

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor.

The Town of Friday Harbor has a total of $120,000 in grant funding available to promote events and activities taking place within the town in 2027. The Town’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will select among activities designed to attract or entertain tourists or to operate tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations. Preference will be given to proposals encouraging tourists to visit during the shoulder and winter seasons. Summer activities are acceptable but should be scheduled to avoid what are recognized as high-traffic weekends.

“The Town Council has significantly increased its available grant funding this year in an effort to encourage new ideas and support longstanding events within the town during these more challenging economic times,” said Town Administrator Denice Kulseth.

LTAC grants are awarded annually by the Council and are funded with the state’s Hotel Motel Tax collected on all in-town lodging stays of less than 30 days. Grant proposals are reviewed by the LTAC, which is made up of council members, lodging owners and community members appointed by the mayor. The Council takes the LTAC’s recommendations under advisement when determining final grant awards.

Interested parties should review the Request for Proposal and complete the LTAC Grant Application available at http://www.fridayharbor.org and at Town Hall, 60 Second St., Friday Harbor, WA. Applications must be received at Town Hall no later than 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.