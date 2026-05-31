Washington State Ferries sails into 75th anniversary

By Brian Vail

Washington State Department of Transportation

Washington State Ferries will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Monday, June 1. Events are planned across Puget Sound starting Friday, May 29, and throughout the month of June.

June 1 anniversary events

To kick off the celebration on anniversary day, WSF will raise a custom anniversary flag on top of the Space Needle. Ferries in service will also fly special 75th anniversary flags throughout June.

Starting June 1, riders can receive anniversary giveaways, including stickers. These items will be available as long as supplies last.

WSF’s food service vendor Sodexo Live!, which operates the onboard galleys, will offer a free small popcorn or coffee with any purchase on June 1 only.

ORCA will host an interactive station from 3-5 p.m. on June 1 at Colman Dock in Seattle. Visitors can win prizes, play games and learn more about using an ORCA card to travel throughout Puget Sound.

Local landmarks such as the Seattle Great Wheel, the State Route 520 floating bridge and others will help honor the occasion with special lighting and signage on June 1.

Other anniversary events

On Friday, May 29, KISW-FM 99.9 “The Rock” will host its morning show aboard a ferry on the Edmonds/Kingston route. Listen in to hear from special guests throughout the show.

On Sunday, June 7, the Bainbridge Youth Orchestra will perform on board the Seattle/Bainbridge route.

KNHC-FM C89.5 Public Radio will host live DJ sets on four ferries throughout June, bringing music to the sun decks and giving riders another way to celebrate. Dates include:

• Friday, June 5, on the following Seattle/Bainbridge Island route sailings: 3 p.m. out of Seattle, 3:50 p.m. out of Bainbridge, 4:45 p.m. out of Seattle and 5:35 p.m. out of Bainbridge.

• Friday, June 12, on the following Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route sailings: 3:30 p.m. out of Fauntleroy, 3:55 p.m. out of Vashon, 4:15 p.m. out of Southworth and 4:40 p.m. out of Vashon.

• Thursday, June 18, on the following Edmonds/Kingston route sailings: 2:25 p.m. out of Edmonds, 3:10 p.m. out of Kingston, 3:55 p.m. out of Edmonds and 4:40 p.m. out of Kingston.

• Tuesday, June 30, on the following Seattle/Bremerton route sailings: 2:50 p.m. out of Seattle and 4:15 p.m. out of Bremerton.

Customers are also invited to follow WSF on social media for ways to win ferry swag throughout June. Follow on Instagram, Facebook, X and Bluesky for chances to win.

“Celebrating this milestone is a testament to everyone who has supported Washington State Ferries,” said Steve Nevey, Washington State Department of Transportation deputy secretary for WSF. “The effort put in by our deck and engine room crews, terminal staff, the warehouse, Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility and headquarters to serve communities every day is incredible.”

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the United States and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For the latest service updates, sign up for rider alerts (https://wsdot.wa.gov/Ferries/RouteAlerts/) and track each ferry using the real-time map (https://wsdot.com/ferries/vesselwatch/default.aspx) online.