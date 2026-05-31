The Nature Record comes to Friday Harbor for a public engagement event

Submitted by The Whale Museum.

The Whale Museum, UW Friday Harbor Laboratories, Friends of the San Juans and San Juan County Department of Environmental Stewardship are excited to announce a public engagement event on June 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Brickworks Event Center in Friday Harbor, Washington, with Director Phillip Levin and other leaders and authors from The Nature Record.

The Nature Record is working with hundreds of scientists, subject matter experts, graphic artists and the public to create the first-ever comprehensive, independent, evidence-based assessment of how nature is doing in the United States and how changes in nature are shaping our lives, communities and economy.

The evening will include a presentation from Dr. Drew Harvell, FHL faculty, and one of the authors of Chapter 6 of the assessment, “Marine Ecosystems in the U.S.”

A highlight of the presentation will be a poetry reading by Levin from an anthology prepared especially for the Nature Record.

Come talk with the report’s authors, learn about the assessment and share your thoughts! This event is free and open to everyone!

Learn more about The Nature Record, or read the current version of the report at: https://naturerecord.org.