Opening soon: Opportunity to apply for Lodging Tax Annual Grant Program

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is pleased to announce that the 2026 Lodging Tax Grant applications will open June 1. Applications are due by Sept. 11, by 5 p.m. Applications will be reviewed during September and October, with award notification anticipated in November.

Entities interested in applying are invited to a workshop on June 16 from noon to 1 p.m., where materials will be reviewed, and questions are encouraged!

The workshop will take place online via Microsoft Teams or in person at SJC Legislative Building, 55 Second St., Friday Harbor. Microsoft Teams details are as follows:

https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/27835755459925?p=uVTMzouwICeIC9CXmu, Meeting ID: 278 357 554 599 25, passcode: X2xo6vi3.

The workshop will be recorded and posted to the LTAC webpage (www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2087/Lodging-Tax-Annual-Grant-Program) for those unable to attend. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply early in the cycle.

About Lodging Tax in San Juan County

San Juan County uses the State Lodging Tax program to invest in activities and facilities that increase tourism-related revenue through a sustainable visitor experience. In the past, Lodging Tax dollars have supported local organizations, non-profits, County departments and exciting new events.

Funded by a portion of the revenue collected under the State Lodging Tax excise statutes, this program is made possible in part by the many local hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other lodgings that collect taxes from visitors. Collected funds support activities, programs and capital projects related to tourism events, infrastructure and services.

Applying for funding

San Juan County’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (www.sanjuancountywa.gov/614/Lodging-Tax-Advisory-Committee) is seeking proposals from qualified entities interested in:

• Funding single project proposals concerned with acquiring, improving or developing facilities for enhancing the tourism experience.

• Grants for operating tourism facilities that enhance the tourism experience.

• Grants for events that draw tourists.

• Projects that carry out the goals of the San Juan County LTAC Tourism Master Plan (https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/35370/LTAC-Master-Plan-2026).

The expected outcome of the funded activities is to increase economic activity in San Juan County in 2026/27 and beyond through the overnight lodging of tourists, through tourism-related expenditures, and the construction of tourism-related facilities. Program categories are funded through either the Promotional or the Facilities portions of LTAC funds. Program categories are:

• Emphasis on tourism facilities capital program (only for facilities in which the County has an ownership position).

• Grants for special events and festivals designed to attract tourists.

• Grants for the operation of existing eligible tourism facilities that meet the criteria of this RFP and the long-range tourism plan (including, but not limited to, historic museums, performing arts, visual arts, etc.).

• Special investments that help to accomplish the objectives of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and the LTAC Master Plan.

Proposals are due no later than 5 p.m., Sept. 11, and all projects in this funding cycle must be completed by Dec. 31, 2027.

For information and an application packet, visit the County’s website at https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2087/Lodging-Tax-Annual-Grant-Program.

For questions, contact Kelsey Venegas at 360-370-7473 or LTAC@sanjuancountywa.gov.