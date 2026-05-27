Donate blood at upcoming drives

Submitted by Bloodworks Northwest.

Our region is facing an emergency blood shortage across the Pacific Northwest. Nearly all blood types are dangerously low, especially Type O blood and platelets that trauma and cancer patients depend on to survive. Right now, there’s less than a one-day supply of Type O blood, and donations haven’t kept pace with patient need. Since early spring, only 85% of the needed Type O supply has been collected.

Donating is quick, easy and can save the lives of neighbors, friends and others in hospitals across Western Washington and Oregon. Please schedule a donation as soon as possible — and share this message with others so that they can join you in giving life to our community.

San Juan Island Blood Drive

Mullis Community Senior Center, 589 Nash St,. Friday Harbor; Tuesday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orcas Island Blood Drive

Orcas Center, 917 Mt. Baker Road; Wednesday, June 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule your one-hour appointment, please visit bloodworksNW.org/giveblood or call Bloodworks NW at 800-398-7888.

Appointments are required for the best possible donation experience. Same-day appointments available at most locations. Photo ID required. For safety, we kindly request no visitors under 16 at our donation sites. Eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of fluids prior to donation.