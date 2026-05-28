Communitywide climate survey to guide climate action

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is developing a Climate Action Plan to guide how we respond to climate change while protecting our community and environment. The County is inviting all residents to participate in its second communitywide climate survey to help shape a future that reflects community values and priorities. Given the current budget restraints and resource limitations, it is essential that we refine priorities, focus on our community’s health and safety, and leverage existing resources, funding and partnerships.

This survey builds on engagement efforts over the past two years and the Climate Element goals and policies adopted through the Comprehensive Plan. It also follows the first communitywide climate survey, which gathered valuable input from residents.

Learn. Share. Build. The County wants to hear from you about how we can work together to take meaningful action. This survey is not only an opportunity to share your ideas — it’s also a chance to learn about what’s happening now in San Juan County and help us determine where to focus our efforts moving forward. Your feedback will help ensure that the Climate Action Plan reflects the unique character of our islands and the priorities of our community.

How to participate

The communitywide climate survey is available at https://engage.sanjuancountywa.gov/climate-action/surveys/sjc-climate-survey-2. Responses will be accepted through June 12, and a report will follow after all responses have been analyzed.

More information

To learn more about the County’s climate action work, please visit the Engage San Juan County Climate Action page at https://engage.sanjuancountywa.gov/climate-action.