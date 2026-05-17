Public health hot topic: Hantavirus

Submitted by San Juan County.

With recent news stories about a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship, many people have questions about what hantavirus is, how it spreads and whether they should be concerned. Public health officials want people to know that the overall risk to the public remains very low. As your local public health team, we want to address some of the most frequently asked questions we’re getting. If your questions aren’t answered here, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at 360-378-4474 or hcs@sanjuancountywa.gov.

Why is hantavirus in the news?

Many people are hearing about hantavirus, maybe for the first time, because of a cruise outbreak or because actor Gene Hackman’s wife died from hantavirus in 2025, which has increased public attention to the disease.

On May 2, a cruise ship reported to the World Health Organization a cluster of passengers with severe respiratory illness onboard. As of May 14, there have been eleven cases (nine confirmed and two probable cases) identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient and four people reporting mild symptoms. Travelers from the United States are now being monitored after returning home from the voyage, and none have reported any symptoms.

There are three King County residents connected to the cruise ship, and all are under public health monitoring. Two King County residents were sitting on an airplane near an ill cruise ship passenger who was removed from the plane before takeoff. These residents remain asymptomatic and are monitoring for symptoms at home in coordination with Public Health – Seattle & King County. The third resident was a passenger on the cruise ship and is currently asymptomatic and being monitored for symptoms along with other American passengers at the national quarantine center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare viral disease usually spread through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva. Hantavirus can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. HPS is a severe, and sometimes fatal, respiratory disease contracted from rodents.

Any activity that puts you in contact with deer mouse droppings, urine, saliva or nesting materials can place you at risk for infection. Exposure can happen if you inhale contaminated dust. This can happen after disturbing rodent droppings or nests while cleaning, or by living or working in rodent-infested settings.

Can hantavirus spread from person to person?

Most hantaviruses do not spread person-to-person. Although uncommon, limited human-to-human transmission of HPS due to the Andes hantavirus strain has been reported in community settings involving close and prolonged contact. Secondary infections among health care workers have been previously documented in health care facilities, though they remain rare. The World Health Organization and health officials have emphasized that transmission is uncommon and usually limited to close contacts.

WHO currently assesses the risk to the global population from this event as low and will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and update the risk assessment as more information becomes available.

Should travelers or passengers on other cruise ships be worried?

Summer travelers can feel reassured that there is currently no recommendation from U.S. or international health authorities to cancel or change travel plans because of hantavirus. Public health experts have deemed the overall risk as very low. Hantavirus does not spread easily the way other respiratory viruses do, like COVID-19 or influenza. The graphic included here provides a good risk assessment for individuals.

However, any upcoming trips, especially international, are a good reminder to make sure routine vaccinations are up-to-date before traveling. While no vaccine currently exists to protect against hantavirus, vaccines remain one of the best ways to protect yourself from a variety of preventable illnesses that you may encounter during travel. You can review your immunizations online or via app through MyIR, by contacting your primary care provider or by contacting your local public health department.

What symptoms should people watch for?

Symptoms of HPS begin one to eight weeks after inhaling the virus. Initial symptoms may include fever, sore muscles, headaches, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. After three to five days, the disease worsens and causes shortness of breath. Hospital care is usually required.

If you have been exposed to deer mice or mice-infested buildings and you experience symptoms of fever, muscle aches and/or severe shortness of breath, contact your health care provider immediately. Let your provider know of possible deer mouse exposure so that they are alerted to the possibility of rodent-borne diseases, such as hantavirus.

Is this another COVID-like situation?

Hantaviruses are different than COVID in several ways:

• Hantavirus is much harder to spread.

• Transmission requires closer exposure.

• Outbreaks historically remain limited.

A lot of information is still unknown or unconfirmed at this time about the cruise outbreak, so we anticipate that we will learn more in the coming days and weeks.

What are health agencies, like CDC and WHO, doing now?

The outbreak is being managed through a coordinated international response, and includes in-depth investigations, case isolation and care, medical evacuation and laboratory investigations, according to the WHO. The outbreak response includes many organizations, like WHO, CDC, European health agencies, South African health agencies and many others.

What can I do to keep myself safe?

If you see a rodent nest, droppings or infestation, it is important to clean up safely. Here are some precautions you can take to reduce the risk of exposure to hantavirus:

• Ventilate the space before cleaning. Open doors and windows for at least 30 minutes.

• Avoid stirring up dust. Don’t use a leaf blower, vacuum, broom or other dry cleaning methods like dusting.

• Wear rubber, latex, vinyl or nitrile gloves.

• Wear a well-fitting N95 mask. A dust mask may provide some protection against dust during cleaning, but it does not protect against viruses.

• Thoroughly wet any contaminated areas with a diluted bleach solution. This includes trapped or dead rodents, droppings and nests. To learn how to wet clean safely, the Department of Health has instructions on its website (https://doh.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2024-02/420569-SafelyCleaningAfterRodents-Hantavirus-Poster-English.pdf).

• Double-bag the dirty rags and any dead rodents. Then place them in a sealed garbage can.

• Wash gloves with disinfectant or soap and water before removing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth after cleaning. Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly after removing your gloves.

Preventing rodent infestation is the surest way to prevent the spread of hantavirus:

• Remove rodent food sources. Keep food (including pet food) in rodent-proof containers.

• Seal up cracks and gaps. Seal any cracks and gaps in buildings that are larger than a quarter inch, including windows and door sills, under sicks around pipes, in foundations or attics, which are potential entry points for rodents.

• Trap indoor rats and mice with snap traps or electronic traps. Poison baits and glue traps can be effective, but may also cause other undesirable effects. To learn more about these options, go to DOH’s website here: https://doh.wa.gov/community-and-environment/pests/rodents.