Wolverines weather the storm at Bi-District; Hess and Hollingsworth punch tickets to State

By Coach Jack Rice

The road to State always has a few bumps, but this year’s 1B/2B Bi-District Tournament at Battle Creek Golf Course came with two hours of heavy rain just to make sure everyone earned their spot. Four Friday Harbor golfers—Jack Hess, Sam Herda, Dylan Lawson, and James Hollingsworth—took on the elements May 13 and represented the Wolverines with grit, good humor, and a whole lot of wet socks.

Hess Finishes Second After a Final-Hole Dual Worthy of a Movie Script

Senior Jack Hess spent most of the day scrambling like a magician, getting up and down on six holes on the front nine alone. His ball-striking wasn’t its usual laser-guided self, but his chipping was so sharp it could’ve cut through the rain clouds.

By the time he reached the 18th tee, Jack knew he was close to the lead—never mind that the 18th has haunted him in the past. He pulled 3-wood, took a deep breath, and absolutely piped it down the middle of the tight fairway. His season-long rival and good friend Joe Anderson of Orcas answered with his usual “patented” drive, just a few paces ahead.

Jack’s 125-yard three-quarter wedge—one he’s practiced “for hours”—came off smooth as silk, landing five feet from the hole and spinning back to three feet. Joe wasted no time and hit his wedge safely onto the green as well, finishing about 25 feet above the hole and leaving himself a tricky downhill putt. A 25-footer downhill on the final green is not exactly the putt most players are hoping for with a title on the line.

Joe, not to be outdone, rolled in the 25-footer for birdie, the kind of putt most players would rather not even look at, let alone attempt. It hit dead center—good thing, because it was moving with enthusiasm. Jack tapped in his birdie, finishing one shot back in a fantastic runner-up performance. These two will lock horns again next week at State, and if history is any indication, it’ll be worth watching.

Herda and Lawson Finish 9th and 10th, Building Momentum for 2027

Juniors Sam Herda and Dylan Lawson fought hard all day and finished just outside the top-six qualifying line, placing 9th and 10th. Both handled the conditions with maturity and toughness, and both will be major pillars of next year’s team. The future is bright—and hopefully a little drier.

Hollingsworth Takes Second Against a New Powerhouse

On the girls’ side, James Hollingsworth continued her stellar postseason run. After winning the Friday Harbor Invitational and the District Championship, she posted a strong 88 in the rain to take 2nd place.

She ran into a new face this week: Ava Jensen of Forest Ridge, an exceptional player who averages par or better for the season. Jensen fired an even-par 74—tying the low round of the day and lapping the field. James held her own beautifully and showed once again why she’s one of the top players in the district.

On to Spokane

The Wolverines now head to Spokane for the final event of the 2026 season at Meadowood Golf Course in Liberty Lake.

Coach Rice summed it up with a grin: “There’s no question our two superstars are peaking at the right time. Wouldn’t it be fun if we could bring home some hardware for the high school trophy case.”