SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

May 6

• A deputy on Orcas Island received a report of a stolen backpack that had been left on a picnic table. There were no witnesses to the theft. A report was authored, and the missing items were entered as stolen.

• A Lopez deputy responded to a trespassing call. An individual previously served a trespass warning letter entered onto the property of a Lopez business. The individual was served a criminal citation for trespassing in the second degree.

May 7

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of a person having a mental health crisis.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of harassment involving a TikTok video made by one student of another. All parties were contacted, and the incident was documented.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a citizen dispute. Two transient males were arguing and produced weapons. The primary aggressor was arrested and booked into jail for assault in the second degree and harassment – threats to kill.

• A deputy stopped a vehicle for having registration that expired in 2023. The driver was issued infractions for expired registration greater than two months and no valid operator’s license with a valid ID.

• A deputy on Orcas Island stopped a vehicle because the driver was suspended. The driver was arrested for driving while their license was suspended and issued an infraction for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and expired registration.

• A deputy on Orcas Island stopped a vehicle because it was not displaying a license plate. The driver was arrested for driving while their license was suspended and issued an infraction for no license plate.

May 8

• A Lopez deputy conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Fisherman Bay Road. The driver explained that they were late for a ferry. The driver will be mailed an infraction for speed, traveling 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

May 9

• A deputy on Orcas Island was assigned a hit-and-run callback. Neither vehicle had stayed at the scene. The suspect vehicle was not identified. An informational report was authored.

• Lopez deputies, Fire and EMS responded to a cell phone that automatically reported a collision. The phone was located, and there did not appear to be a vehicular collision. The phone was returned to its owner, who admitted it was likely set on top of their vehicle and fell off while driving.

May 10

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a report of a citizen dispute at Moran State Park. Deputies spoke to witnesses, and an individual was arrested for harassment and assault in the fourth degree.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a family dispute. No crime was reported. An informational report was authored.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of a parking problem at the ferry landing. The driver was issued an infraction for parking in a handicap space, and the vehicle was removed.

• Deputies on San Juan Island responded to a domestic incident at a hotel. A male was taken into custody and booked into the San Juan County Jail for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence.

May 11

• A deputy on San Juan Island took a report of found property. People walking in the woods found an abandoned hidden tent with personal belongings left behind. An item was booked into evidence as found property. A report was completed.

• Deputies on San Juan Island responded to a dispute that was getting physical. The situation eventually calmed down, and the parties separated. A report was completed.