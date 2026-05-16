Cheers to 250 years

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 16, 2026

Submitted by the San Juan Chamber of Commerce

Because if anyone deserves a BIG birthday celebration, it’s America.

Parade lovers, float builders, and anyone who owns more craft supplies than they’ll admit, this is your time to shine!

Entry Packets available starting May 12 at the San Juan Chamber of Commerce, 165 1st Street South.

Start planning your patriotic masterpieces, birthday-cake-themed creations, and all the red-white-and-blue brilliance you can dream up.

Entry forms due by June 14. No late entries will be accepted (even if your float was this close to having the perfect amount of glitter).

Grab your ideas, grab your team, and get those creative wheels turning

America’s 250th birthday only happens once, and we’re ready to party!