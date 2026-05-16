Wolverines baseball and softball teams make it home safetly from District

The Wolverines’ softball and baseball teams have had a stellar season, making it to District.

Ladies softball beat Orcas 15 to five, but lost to Coupeville for the seating game seven to four.

“I am so proud of this team and what they have accomplished,” Coach Kelly Ford told the Journal, noting that it is her understanding that the Friday Harbor team has not made it to State since 2019, ”It has been a magical season.”

On the return home, something a little more scary than magical occured. The school bus became stuck behind some cars on train tracks. At that moment a train came along nearly colliding with the bus Fortunately noone was hurt, however, the School District is investigating the incident. The Journal is following this story, and will update and provide a longer article as more is learned.

Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous stated that baseball Coach Jon Smith jumped out of the bus, preventing a massive tragedy by making the cars in front of the bus pull forward so it could get off the tracks before the train came.

Ford, meanwhile, said she is grateful the district is taking the event seriously and were quick to act. On the flip side, what the team has accomplished this year has been incredible, and she is very proud to be a part of the Wolverine family.““Going to State was our goal in the beginning and seeing this group come together and grow has been one of the greatest coaching experiences of my career We plan to finish strong,” Ford said.