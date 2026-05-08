Washington state offering rebate program for e-bikes
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 8, 2026
Submitted by Wildlife Cycles.
You may qualify for help purchasing a new e-bike!
The Washington State Department of Transportation is offering a WE-Bike e-bike rebate program. You can apply from March 30, 2026, through March 29, 2027. There will be random monthly drawings starting April 13, 2026.
Eligibility: Must live in Washington state, be age 16 or older and only one application is needed for the whole year.
Rebate amounts: $300 standard rebate, $1,200 for income-qualified applicants.
Bike types covered: all three classes of e-bikes.
Where to use it: Wildlife Cycles on Orcas Island is a participating bike shop!
For more information, visit the website at https://ebikerebate.wsdot-sites.com.
You can apply at https://ebikeswsdot.aptim.com/IntakeQuestionnaire/.