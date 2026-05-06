Striving for good in ‘The Man of La Mancha’

Theatergoers will be dreaming the impossible dream this spring, as the San Juan Community Theatre performs the hit musical, “The Man of La Mancha.”

“It’s a popular classic, remains relevant, and has great music,” Director Cris DuVall told the Journal.

Written by Dale Wasserman, the Broadway musical was first performed in 1965. The piece centers around a failed author-soldier-actor and tax collector, Miguel Cervantes, played by Nathan Kessler-Jeffrey. He and his manservant, played by Annesa Knowles, are imprisoned during the Spanish Inquisition for foreclosing on a monastery. Fellow inmates attack him, but a sympathetic criminal nicknamed “Governor,” played by John Magee, suggests a mock trial. If Cervantes is found guilty, he has to hand over his possessions. A cynical prisoner, known as “the Duke,” played by Richard Meenan, charges Cervantes with being an idealist and a bad poet. Cervantes pleads guilty, but asks if he may offer a defense, in the form of a play, acted out by him and all the prisoners. The Governor agrees.

“I believe the show’s balance of humor and messaging is appealing to a broad audience. The show has something for every adult: romance, adventure, history, drama, comedy … all the greats!” DuVall said.

With a fairly large cast, attendees will likely recognize their friends and neighbors onstage, many of whom have been in multiple plays.

“Our rehearsals and cast chemistry have been unparalleled — I couldn’t ask for anything better,” DuVall gushed. “Our crew is also stellar. I love how our community theatre can blend folks from varied walks of life and experience into a glorious tapestry of talent. We are quite lucky to have such a professional ensemble.”

That being said, there are many firsts. According to DuVall, Knowles is acting in her first lead role ever, this will be Chelsea Parrott’s first time as music director and it will also be DuVall’s first solo directing experience.

“This has been quite a journey!” DuVall told the Journal, explaining that the vision has always been to depict 17th-century Spain as accurately as possible. In fact, DuVall even traveled to Spain to research Miguel de Cervantes.

According to DuVall, everyone is working on using proper Spanish pronunciations for names to add to the historical accuracy element, and “our costumers are diligently creating garments with amazing details from the leg wraps and chemises to snoods and frogs (it’s a Renaissance thing). Additionally, our set designers have created the largest scene our theatre has had in recent history, resulting in us having to move all the lights higher! In short, it’s a big show!”

The cast and production team have been having fun while working on those historical details.

“We keep a funny quote journal. For example, we have two Johns in the production, and I accidentally asked, “Which Juan are you?” DuVall laughed.

“To Dream the Impossible Dream” is one of the most well-known songs from the musical, and DuVall says it is a great motivator. There are several others as well. Favorites, DuVall said, “depend on my mood. I like ‘Little Bird’ as a love song. ‘I Like Him’ is quite funny. ‘Dulcinea’ is beautiful. It’s hard to choose a favorite when they’re all so good!”

Although the musical is funny, the story itself plays on more serious themes, seeking out the good and innocent in a world filled with darkness and despair. DuVall sums it up, saying, “The intended impact on the audience is hopefully a message of striving for goals and advancing chivalry. [As Cervantes says,] ‘In order to attain the impossible, one must attempt the absurd.’”

Opening night is May 8, and there will be an opening night celebration hosted by Community Arts and Theatre Society, CATS, featuring light bites catered by Green Beats and beverages provided by the theater. The party begins at 6:30 p.m. in the theater lobby and runs till 7:15 p.m., and is included in the opening night tickets.

Content warning: “The Man of La Mancha” contains haze, mature themes, references to bodily harm and scenes of emotional and physical intensity. Recommended for ages 13-plus.

Performances run from May 8-24, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27 for adults, $15 for students and $5 student rush at the door. Thursdays are pay-what-you-can.

To buy tickets and check out the full cast list, visit https://www.sjctheatre.org/whats-happening/calendar/eventdetail/137069/spring-musical-man-of-la-mancha.