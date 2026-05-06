Henderson announces re-election campaign

Submitted by Lisa Henderson.

Lisa Henderson, San Juan County clerk, is proud to announce her candidacy for re-election. Building on a record of dedicated service, Henderson is seeking the continued support of San Juan County voters.

Henderson has served as County clerk since being appointed in April of 2018; elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2022. She has earned a reputation for integrity and effective leadership. A resident of San Juan County for 25 years, she has worked to improve access through technology while continuing to provide personal service. Henderson has championed initiatives that have made the Clerk’s Office service more accessible and convenient for court users.

Under her leadership, the Clerk’s Office is open to the public five days a week.

Key accomplishments include: increasing access to passport services by holding Passport Fairs at the County Fair and on Orcas and Lopez islands; instituting electronic filing for court documents, providing remote access to court documents and championing legislative initiatives that save money for San Jan County, as well as thousands of dollars for counties across the state.

Henderson was instrumental in a decade-long effort to change a law that required county taxpayers to pay for newspaper publication in certain civil matters. She was honored by the Washington Association of County Officials in both 2023 and 2024 for her legislative work.

Henderson is committed to building on this momentum. She states, “We will continue to improve efficiency and accessibility in the office. We are currently working on an overhaul of our website to provide clearer information for residents – including processes for completing non-contested divorces by mail. In other small counties similar practices have brought significant revenue from other parts of the state via filing and service fees.” Henderson believes that making the services her office provides as available as possible is a key function of due process and her job.

Henderson encourages residents to reach out to her directly with any questions, concerns or suggestions of ways her office can improve.

For more information, please reach out to Henderson at 360-298-2102 or lhenderson@rockisland.com.