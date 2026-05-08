Lee announces candidacy for County auditor

My name is Heather Lee, and I am pleased to announce my candidacy for San Juan County auditor.

I served as chief deputy auditor for San Juan County for three years, through March 2026, working across elections, licensing and financial operations that are essential to county government. That experience gave me a clear understanding of both what the office does well and where it can do better.

I also served as chair of the Capital Committee, helping review and prioritize major infrastructure projects and long-term investments for County Council consideration. Earlier in my career with the County, I worked as payroll deputy and elections specialist, building a strong foundation in the core functions of the Auditor’s Office.

In March, I made the difficult decision to step down as chief deputy auditor. I believe the office has been moving in a direction that falls short in transparency, responsiveness and consistency. I’m running to offer a different approach — one grounded in collaboration, respect, accountability and a strong commitment to public service.

I am running to ensure:

• Efficient, responsive service for all residents and departments.

• Transparent and accountable financial practices.

• Honest, secure elections.

After years of working in San Juan County seasonally, I made it my permanent home in 2021. As a homeowner and a parent, I am deeply invested in this community. I understand how much residents rely on responsible government, and I am committed to supporting the people and systems that serve us all.

San Juan County deserves steady, responsible leadership, proven experience and a commitment to getting the details right. I’m ready to do that work on day one.

I would be honored to earn the support of San Juan County voters.