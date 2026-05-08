Like boats? The port has something new

Something New.

Submitted by the Port of Friday Harbor

The Port of Friday Harbor has ordered four new electric work boats for Port operations and commercial leasing. These new boats signify a shift in how the Port approaches its day-to-day on-water maintenance requirements. The migration to state-of-the-art electric-powered work boats is part of the Port’s larger commitment to electric vehicles and climate action.

Photon Marine is the Seattle-based company behind the development of the electric systems that are specifically designed for waterfronts and ports. These new work boats are the product of a collaboration between Photon Marine, the developer of the electric systems, and Marine Blue a strategic alliance dedicated to accelerating innovations in the Blue Economy, and the manufacturers of the boats.

Along with the climate benefits, the new electric boats have significantly reduced maintenance complexity, lower long-term repair costs, and a fraction of the operating cost of gas or diesel boats.

On May 29, 30 and 31, Photon Marine will be demonstrating three of the new boats at the Port. The new Silverback Versa Barge (Multi-purpose Utility Workhorse) and the FYG 28’ RIB (High Speed Agility, Rugged Versatility) will be on the water, and the Silverback Grizzley (Rugged Power, Compact Form) will be an on-land demo. The public is also invited to book a spot on Photon’s new FYG 28’ RIB, a 28’ foil-assisted catamaran powered by the P300 electric motor. The final vessel, an all-electric 24’ landing craft, will follow this winter.

The Port was able to purchase these four all-electric powered boats with Climate Commitment Act funds delivered through a grant from WSDOT. Port Director Todd Nicholson says that the collaboration between the Port of Friday Harbor, Photon Marine and Marine Blue opens a new and exciting way for Ports to significantly reduce the high costs of fleet maintenance and reduce their carbon footprint.

Reserve a spot on the demo boat here https://calendly.com/photonmarine/sea-trials-pofh-demo-day.