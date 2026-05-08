Friday Harbor Golf shines at Districts as march to State gains momentum

Jack Hess as he is about to drive the first green at the District Championship.

By Coach Jack Rice

Just days after the Friday Harbor Invitational served as a full-dress rehearsal for postseason play, the Wolverines delivered one of their strongest collective performances of the year at the 2026 Boys and Girls District Tournament, held May 6 at the Gallery Golf Club in Oak Harbor. The district event is the first true elimination stage on the road to the WIAA 2B State Championships, and only a small fraction of each field advances to next week’s Bi-District qualifier at Battle Creek Golf Club in Marysville. From there, just six boys and twelve girls will earn coveted spots in the State Tournament in Spokane on May 19–20.

A Pressure-Packed Playoff and a Clutch Putt

No moment captured the intensity of the Districts better than the three-way tie at 91 for the final boys qualifying positions. Friday Harbor’s Dylan Lanson found himself battling for places 11, 12, and 13 in a sudden-death playoff. On the first playoff hole, Lanson faced a two-foot putt to secure the final advancing spot—exactly the kind of pressure putt the team practices all season. He stepped up “with all the confidence in the world” and buried it in the center of the cup to claim 12th place and move on. On the ride home, he admitted he barely remembered the moment: “All I could see was the ball going into the hole.”

Hess and Hollingsworth Continue Their State-Bound Trajectory

Senior Jack Hess, who shot an 83 at the Friday Harbor Invitational just days earlier, delivered again at Districts. After a shaky front nine, he surged on the back to post a 79, good for third place and a comfortable advance to Bi-Districts. Only Josh Toner of MVC (71) and Orcas standout Joe Anderson (72) finished ahead of him.

Sophomore James Hollingsworth, fresh off her seven-shot victory at the Friday Harbor Invitational, where she fired an 89, was even better at Districts. She dominated the girls’ field, winning the District Championship by eight shots with a confident 88—her second straight week setting personal bests in competition. Her consistency off the tee continues to be a defining advantage; at the Invitational, she was pounding her new driver “about 225 down the middle of every fairway,” and that reliability carried straight into District play.

Herda Breaks Through

Junior Sam Herda, who has been “knocking on the door all season,” finally put together the round he’d been chasing. His disciplined 84 earned him 8th place and a well-deserved trip to the Bi-District tournament. Eliminating big mistakes and making smart decisions proved to be the difference.

Eighth grader Oliver McGuire also turned heads with one of the most impressive rounds of the day as the only 8th grader in the field. He posted a composed 92, missing the playoff for the final qualifying spot by just a single stroke. His maturity on the course and his ability to stay competitive against high-school fields speak volumes. Once he reaches high school, Oliver is poised to become a major contributor to the program.

A Postseason Path That Gets Narrower at Every Step

The Friday Harbor Invitational on May 1 set the tone for the postseason, giving players a preview of the level of competition they would face. Orcas swept both team titles at the Invitational, led by former state champion Joe Anderson’s blistering 66, while Friday Harbor’s Hollingsworth stole the spotlight on the girls’ side.

Districts, however, marked the beginning of true survival golf. With only 12 boys advancing and the field tightening at every stage, each shot carried weight. The Wolverines responded with grit, poise, and some of their best golf of the season.

Next Stop: Bi-Districts

The team now heads to Battle Creek Golf Club next week for the Bi-District Tournament—the final hurdle before the “Big Show,” the WIAA 2B State Championships in Spokane. With Hess, Hollingsworth, Herda, and Lanson all advancing, Friday Harbor enters the next stage with momentum and belief.

If their performances over the past week are any indication, the Wolverines are peaking at exactly the right time.