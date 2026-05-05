Friday Harbor sports roundup: April 16-30

By Declan O’Malley

Journal contributor

Softball

Friday Harbor softball is riding a seven-game winning streak and sits at 10-6 overall with a .625 win percentage, good for second place in the 1B/2B Northwest with a 5-2 district record. The Wolverines are 7-2 at home and have outscored opponents 196-107 this season. Recent wins have included a 27-0 victory at Darrington, a 20-1 win over Sultan and shutouts against Granite Falls and Concrete. Over two games against Concrete, Friday Harbor outscored its opponent 38-6. With momentum building late in the season, the Wolverines have emerged as a playoff contender behind strong pitching, timely hitting and consistent offense.

Baseball

Friday Harbor baseball opened the stretch with a 13-1 road win over Darrington on April 16, but struggled to maintain momentum in league play. The Wolverines fell 14-0 at Mount Vernon Christian on April 21, 9-2 at home on April 23 and 10-0 against Sultan on April 24. Friday Harbor is 5-8 overall (.385) with a 4-4 district record and sits fourth in the 1B/2B Northwest standings as the regular season winds down.

Track and field

Friday Harbor posted a strong overall performance at the NW 1B/2B meet in Coupeville on April 15, earning event wins, multiple podium finishes and numerous personal records.

On the boys side, highlights included a runner-up finish from Ben Baisch in the 400 meters (52.57 PR), top-five sprint finishes from Channing Kleine and Davin Houston and strong field results from Clive Nye, who placed second in the javelin and fourth in the shot put. Kelly Donogh added a fourth-place finish in the long jump with a personal best.

On the girls side, Flora Compton won the 1600 meters, and Stella Carli won the 400 meters. Ayla Weese-Burkhardt placed third in both the 400 and 300 hurdles, while Autumn Vaught finished third in the 3200 meters with a personal record. The Wolverines also posted strong field results, including a second-place high jump from Ella Cohen and multiple personal records across discus, javelin, pole vault and long jump.