Friday Harbor sports roundup: Baseball, softball, track teams compete

By Declan O’Malley

Journal contributor

Baseball

Friday Harbor High School baseball is 4-5 overall and 3-2 in district play, sitting third in the 1B/2B Northwest standings. The Wolverines are 3-2 at home and 1-3 on the road and enter the next stretch of league play on a one-game winning streak. Friday Harbor split its recent games, opening with a 20-2 home loss to Lynden Christian on April 4 before falling 5-0 at South Whidbey on April 11. The Wolverines responded April 15 with a 12-1 home win over Darrington to close the week on a high note.

Softball

Friday Harbor softball is 5-6 overall and 3-2 in 1B/2B Northwest District play, good for third place in the standings. The Wolverines are 4-2 at home and 1-4 on the road and are riding a two-game winning streak in district play.

Friday Harbor went 2-1 over its recent stretch, highlighted by strong offensive performances. The Wolverines opened April 11 with a 12-7 loss at South Whidbey, scoring seven runs but unable to keep pace in a high-scoring game.

They responded later that day with a 21-7 win over Chimacum, breaking the game open with a big offensive effort. Friday Harbor closed the stretch April 15 with a 19-2 home win over Darrington.

Track and field

Friday Harbor’s boys track and field team recorded multiple personal-best performances Tuesday at the 1B/2B Coupeville meet.

In the sprints, Ben Baisch placed second in the 400 meters in a personal-best 52.57 and ran 12.03 in the 100. Eli Lane (12.17) and Connor Carroll (13.78) also posted 100-meter personal bests, with Carroll adding a 32.35 in the 200.

In distance events, Nick Taylor ran 5:35.13 in the 1600 and 3:17.26 in the 800, while Brian Guerrero posted 2:39.18 in the 800 and 5:53.14 in the mile. Walter Rovente (5:43.96) and William Tijerina (6:16.77) also competed in the 1600.

In the field events, Clive Nye led Friday Harbor with a second-place javelin throw of 137 feet, 1 inch (personal best) and added 37-7.5 in the shot put. Finn Graham threw 106-7 in the discus, while Gabe Jones (82-9), PJ Nixon (82-2), Gus Rovente (69-9.5 personal best) and Oscar Connelly (55-10 personal best) also contributed in the throwing events.