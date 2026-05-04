Orcas sweeps team titles at 11th Annual Friday Harbor Invitational; FH’s Hollingsworth claims girls crown

Left to right: Alyssa Pringle (Mount Vernon Christian), James Hollingsworth (Friday Harbor), and Katie Spinogatti (Orcas Island) after the girls’ awards ceremony at the Friday Harbor Invitational.

By Coach Jack Rice

The 11th Annual Friday Harbor Invitational brought four Northwest 2B programs to the San Juan Golf Club on May 1, serving as a timely tune-up for next week’s League Championship at the Gallery Golf Club in Oak Harbor. Friday Harbor, Orcas Island, Mount Vernon Christian, and La Conner fielded teams for the 18-hole event, with Orcas delivering a dominant performance on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.

Orcas Boys Led by State Favorite Joe Anderson

Orcas standout Joe Anderson continued his remarkable high-school career by firing a 66 to win the boys’ individual title. Anderson, who won the state championship as an eighth grader and finished runner-up last season as a freshman, remains the clear favorite to contend for another state crown this spring.

Mount Vernon Christian’s Josh Toner finished close behind with a 69, followed by Orcas’ Josh Spinner at 75. Three players tied at 80: Orcas’ Tim Malo and MVC’s Owen Carlson and Seth Rowland.

Friday Harbor’s top finisher was senior Jack Hess, who posted an 83 and remains well-positioned to advance through the upcoming Bi-District Tournament at Battle Creek Golf Club in Marysville, where the top six boys will qualify for State.

The rest of the Wolverine boys struggled to match their potential. Coach Jack noted that the Invitational is designed as a dress rehearsal for the League Championship — a pressure-filled environment where “there is no hiding in the crowd; you’re out there all by yourself.” The team hopes the experience pays off next week.

Hollingsworth Shines for Friday Harbor, Wins Girls Title by Seven

The brightest moment of the day for the Wolverines came from sophomore James Hollingsworth, the lone girl on the Friday Harbor roster. Hollingsworth delivered the best round of her season, winning the girls championship with an impressive 89 — seven shots clear of runner-up Alyssa Pringle of Mount Vernon Christian.

Hollingsworth carded 46–43, breaking 50 for the first time this year. She credited part of her improvement to a new driver she purchased three weeks ago, which she consistently sends about 225 yards down the middle. Coach Jack Rice joked that he “might be able to make par from where she is driving the ball.”

Orcas’ Katie Spinogatti finished third with a 101.

Friday Harbor Boys Results

Jack Hess – 83

Oliver McGuire – 90

Sam Herda – 91

Dylan Lawson – 103

Randy Rebham – 103

Oliver Grifo – 105

Girls Results

James Hollingsw

orth, FH – 89

Alyssa Pringle, MVC – 96

Katie Spinogatti, O – 101

With league championships on deck and postseason berths on the line, Friday Harbor’s golfers head into the final stretch with momentum—especially Hollingsworth and Hess, who continue to anchor the Wolverines’ efforts this spring.

Coach Jack emphasized that the Invitational succeeds because of broad community involvement. Assistant Coach Gordy Waite handled the bulk of the event’s heavy lifting, while Coach Jack just provided the blueprint. The greens crew, led by new greenskeeper Trevor, had the course in excellent condition — good enough for the tournament to be played under summer rules.

The clubhouse staff “jumped in wherever needed,” and the Ladies Golf Association, along with the Golf Foundation, sponsored the event and handled all scoring, producing a beautiful summary sheet for players and spectators. Golf Professional Brian welcomed competitors and ran a “round-the-world” putting contest to start the day.

Bobby Tagney of Haley’s Sports Bar was the hero for the day by providing pizza for 40 golfers after the round, and members of the San Juan Golf Club once again opened their course to the high school — a level of support coaches described as exceptional.