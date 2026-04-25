Friday Harbor Golfers Shine in First 18-Hole Match of the Season Against Lopez

By Coach Jack Rice

The Friday Harbor High School golf team made the short trip to Lopez Island on Thursday, April 16, for their first 18-hole match of the season, and the Wolverines wasted no time setting a strong early-season tone. Under clear skies and ideal spring conditions, the squad delivered a confident, well-rounded performance that highlighted both veteran leadership and roster depth.

Senior Jack Hess set the pace with a composed and impressive round of 74. His finish was nothing short of spectacular—closing the final three holes with a string of 333, a detail Coach Rice emphasized in his match notes: “Highlights of the match were Senior Jack Hess finish with 3,3,3 to salvage at 74.” Hess nearly ended his day with an eagle on the 18th, sticking his second shot within inches and tapping in a 12inch putt for birdie.

Behind him, Friday Harbor showed the kind of balance that makes them competitive in every format. Sam Herda and Dylan Lawson each posted solid 78s, demonstrating consistency and poise on a course that can be deceptively challenging. Eight grader Oliver Maguire followed with an 80, and Oliver Grifo added a 93 to round out the scoring. Halden Sherlock completed his round with a 119, gaining valuable experience in his first 18-hole outing of the year. Randy Rebham and Patrick Wagner were unable to finish but contributed to the team’s presence and depth on the road. Lopez Island, fielding only one boy and one girl golfer, was unable to complete the full 18 holes. The Lopez program has been rebuilding following the retirement of longtime coach Richard Tatu, and despite the roster imbalance, the match was played with great sportsmanship and mutual respect. The day offered meaningful competitive reps for both teams.

Coach Rice summed up the atmosphere simply and accurately: “Beautiful day for golf and our first 18-hole match of the year.” The Friday Harbor staff also expressed appreciation to the Lopez School District for accommodating the full Wolverine contingent, noting, “Big thank you to Lopez School District for letting us bring both the A and B team.”