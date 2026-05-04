Final call! Just a few tickets left for the Soroptimists’

Submitted by Soroptist International of Friday Harbor

Soroptimists remind you to purchase the few remaining tickets to the beautiful Roche Harbor Resort on May 17 at 5 p.m. for our annual fundraiser. Enjoy an evening of community and incredible food as Chef Bill Shaw presents a series of interactive culinary stations and a breathtaking dessert display. Every ticket helps us provide women and girls with the tools they need for economic independence and advancement. From Scholarships and awards, Cancer Treatment Transportation, Women’s Emergency Fund to local food security initiatives, your support changes lives. See you there!!