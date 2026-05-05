Civics trivia

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. When is May Day celebrated?

a) May 1.

b) The first Monday in May.

c) The fourth Monday in May.

2. What event in Mexican history is celebrated on Cinco de Mayo?

a) The Battle of La Carbonera.

b) Independence Day of Mexico.

c) The Battle of Puebla.

3. Which heritage month is not celebrated during the month of May?

a) Jewish Heritage Month.

b) Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

c) National Indigenous History Month.

Last week’s answers:

1. What is not one of the aims of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change? Answer: To set legally binding, mandatory greenhouse gas emission limits on individual countries.

2. When was the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, adopted by member states of the UNFCCC? Answer: 2015.

3. Which country is not a party to the UNFCCC? Answer: United States.