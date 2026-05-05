San Juan Island Grange donates $1,000 to Farmers Market Fresh Bucks program

Submitted by the San Juan Island Grange #966.

San Juan Island Grange #966 recently donated $1,000 from its general funds to the San Juan Island Farmers Market Fresh Bucks Program, helping more island residents access fresh, local food while also supporting local farmers and producers.

Fresh Bucks is a local food access program that helps income-eligible San Juan Island residents buy nutritious food at the San Juan Island Farmers Market. Participants may receive Fresh Bucks at the Farmers Market Association booth at the market to spend on locally grown produce, meat, eggs and other Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, eligible foods.

For the Grange, the donation reflects a long-standing commitment to agriculture, food security and community care.

“Supporting Fresh Bucks is a natural fit for our Grange,” said Roger Ellison, president of San Juan Island Grange #966. “This program helps island families bring home fresh, healthy food, supports the farmers and producers who grow and make that food, and strengthens the local food system we all depend on. That is exactly the kind of community support the Grange is here to encourage.”

San Juan Island Grange #966 is well known for its historic meeting hall, but its role in the community reaches far beyond the building itself. The Grange supports local agriculture, education, resilience, community connection and shared action. Its members and volunteers help create programs, host public events, provide a space for gatherings and encourage people from all walks of life to work together for the good of the island.

“The Grange is more than just a building and gathering hall,” said Ellison. “It is a place where neighbors come together to strengthen the community. You don’t have to be a farmer to belong. The Grange is for everyone who cares about working together, building resilience, and helping San Juan Island become stronger and more connected.”

Community members are encouraged to visit sanjuangrange.org to learn more about San Juan Island Grange #966, upcoming events, membership, facility rentals and ways to become part of this vibrant catalyst for community resilience and support.

For more information, contact Roger Ellison, president of San Juan Island Grange #966, at president@sanjuangrange.org.