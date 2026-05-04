Celebrating the 20th Annual Spelling Bee

Submitted by The Rotary Club of the San Juan Islands

The Rotary Club of the San Juan Islands hosted its 20th Annual Spelling Bee on April 22 at the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church, continuing a long-standing commitment to promoting literacy for local students. As part of its literacy initiative, the club also provides dictionaries to third-grade students on San Juan, Lopez and Orcas Islands.

Gretchen Jack, a student in Mr. McKinnon’s eighth-grade class at Friday Harbor Middle School, took first place in this year’s Bee and was last year’s second-place finisher. She received a $200 award; her class and the San Juan Island School District will also receive checks from the Rotary Club of the San Juan Islands. Second-place winner Hazel Wight, also an eighth grader in Mr. McKinnon’s class, received a $100 award; her class and school will also receive checks. Fun fact: Wight’s brother, Owen, was last year’s first- place winner.

Eighteen students from San Juan Island elementary and middle schools participated, representing grades four through eight. Rotary volunteers designed the event to be encouraging and student-centered: every participant received a medal and recognition, regardless of the outcome of each round.

The Rotary Club of the San Juan Islands thanks the club volunteers who organized the event, as well as the families, friends and teachers who attended and continue to encourage students to learn and excel.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of the San Juan Islands or to get involved, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/1358.