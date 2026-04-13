By Ken Bennett

Friday Harbor resident and longtime US Masters Swimming member

Let’s bust a myth right away: You don’t have to be a “master” of anything to join Masters swimming. U.S. Masters Swimming is for adults 18 and up of all skill levels — whether you’re just getting comfortable in the water or chasing a new personal best. Here are five reasons you should join US Masters Swimming at The Rec

It’s for everyone

Seriously. Beginners, former high school and college swimmers, triathletes — everyone shares the pool. No pressure, no expectations. Just a lane and a place to start.

You get a great workout (without the wear and tear)

Swimming delivers a low-impact, full-body workout that builds strength, endurance and flexibility — while being easy on your joints.

You don’t have to figure it out alone

With coach-led practices, you can just show up and swim. The sets are written for you, and modifications make it easy to go at your own pace.

The community is real

With more than 1,500 programs and 60,000 members nationwide, USMS — founded in 1970 — is known for its welcoming, supportive culture. At The Rec, that means encouragement in every lane and plenty of laughs between sets.

It’s more fun than you think

Coach Kent Slyter, The Rec’s certified Level 2 US Masters coach, sees it every day. “I enjoy helping people grow by doing what they love,” he says. “It’s exciting to watch swimmers ‘get it’ and build confidence. Every practice has those moments.”

Local resident Sam Garson adds, “Masters swimming on the island has been an amazing program to be a part of. I was lucky enough to be among the first cohort and am amazed and excited to see its growth. For me swimming has been a huge asset after back injuries from collegiate rowing stopped my ability to stay as active as I wanted. Having a dedicated, incredible coach like Kent and a community of Masters swimmers has been a great way to push myself even on mornings I’d rather stay in bed.”

Coach Kent hopes to keep the momentum going. “We’re up to three one-hour workouts a week,” he says. “I’d love to see all our lanes full—and maybe get more swimmers to local Masters meets. They’re a blast.”

Ready to see what all the buzz is about? Sign up on The Rec website or stop by to learn more. Jump in — the water’s more than fine.